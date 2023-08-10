Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

AREA AND TEAM:

The resolution framework has a dedicated project team with BAU leads for each workstream (Resolution planning, Operational Continuity in Resolution (OCIR), Funding, Valuations, Capital & Flac, Stays and Moratoria). At this stage of the project, the project activities are mainly focused on OCIR and Stays and Moratoria where there are dedicated analysts assigned to these workstreams. The SARB templates analysis activity falls within the “Resolution Planning” workstream where the analyst will be required to interact with various stakeholders across the Bank (mainly Finance and Risk functions – at group and business unit levels, with limited interaction with the Group Secretariat and the OCIR workstream teams).

PROJECT:

Problem to solve.

Solution / Deliverable.

Attractive Tech exposure.

Resolution Framework Project:

This project aims to ensure that the bank is compliant with the requirements per the Financial Sector Laws Amendment Act (FSLAA). The FSLAA introduced the establishment of the Resolution Authority (RA). The SARB, as the RA, will be responsible for establishing a resolution framework in South Africa. This framework aims to create the legal and operational environment within which banks can fail without causing further contagion in the financial sector or require a taxpayer-funded bailout, such as those experienced during the Global Financial Crisis.

The SARB, as RA, will require banks to provide information by populating and submitting prescribed templates on a set frequency (annual, or more frequent if required).

Deliverable:

The sourcing of information for the completion and submission of the Resolution Planning SARB Templates.

Currently there are estimated 21 SARB Resolution Planning templates to be completed. The template “types” ranges between “group structure”, “interconnections”, “critical economic functions and core business lines” and “core and critical services, financial market infrastructures and critical and core third parties”.

Duties / Responsibilities:

Documenting the data sources and responsible persons/areas for submitting the data components for each template.

Defining the data definitions and associated requirements to meet compliance.

There will be a particular focus on intragroup balances (on and off-balance sheet).

Identifying data gaps and compiling information requirements to complete the templates and the gaps.

The mapping of the templates to current reporting requirements (returns submitted to the Prudential Authority). I.e., avoid duplication and reuse of common data sets submitted in existing returns.

Proposing practical solutions for addressing gaps identified.

Defining the operating model for the submission of SARB template information. This will include leveraging off current processes and the embedment of new processes.

Completing the SARB Resolution Planning Templates

REQUIREMENTS:

Background and Experience:

Has a strong financial accounting background in banking. (min. 3 years)

Has experience with Bank Finance regulatory returns (min. 3 years).

Has banking experience (min 10 years).

Mandatory Skills:

Strong analysis skills: Business analysis and data analysis (min 3 years)

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills.

Must be assertive in requesting information from senior stakeholders and at the same time maintaining good relationships.

Beneficial Skills:

Can operate independently.

Excellent interpersonal, communication and stakeholder’s management skills

Ability to perform in a challenging and dynamic environment.

Team orientated.

Experience in analysis, problem definition, business, and data requirements, and provide recommendations to enable the operational feasibility of solutions.

Pre-Screening Question (1 Minimum):

Banking experience (minimum 10 years).

Financial accounting experience (minimum 3 years).

Desired Skills:

Financial Accounting

Banking

Business Analyst

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

Financial Services

