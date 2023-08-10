Business Systems Analyst

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
The Business / System Analyst fulfil a critical role in terms of analysis to improve and implement systems. The role entails analysing and compiling system requirements and addressing any relevant problems.
Required Qualifications:
- Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a relative field (IT, Engineering or Project Management)
Experience and Knowledge:
- 5+ year’ working experience as a Business or System Analyst
- Proven experience in eliciting requirements and testing
- Knowledge in reading SQL queries
- Basic knowledge in generating process documentation
- Ability to explain technical details
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify system requirements
- Liaise with users to track additional requirements and features
- Document interfaces between new and legacy systems
- Collaborate with IT team and developers to produce new systems
- Validate changes by testing programs
- Train users on the new operation systems and provide support
- Ensure deadline and budget requirements are met
- Stay up to date with current technologies and technical developments
- Own and develop relationship with partners, working with them to optimize and enhance integration
- Help design, document, and maintain system processes
- Report on common sources of technical issues or questions and make recommendations to product team
- Communicate key insights and findings to product team
- Constantly be on the lookout for ways to improve monitoring, discover issues and deliver better value to the customer
Competencies:
- Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
- Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.
- Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.
- Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.
- Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.
- Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).
- Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.
- Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.
- Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs and scope.
- Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.
- Ability to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects
- Creativity, self-confidence, and flexibility.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- powerBI
- Business analysis
- Business Process Analysis
- Analyse Business Processes
- User Acceptance Testing
- Business systems
- SQL queries