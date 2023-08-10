C# Developer

We are excited to offer an opportunity to join our client, a prominent player in the debt recovery industry, as an experienced C# / Systems / Full-Stack Developer. As part of their innovative team, you will play a vital role in creating cutting-edge solutions that drive the efficiency and success of their debt recovery operations.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or related field (or equivalent practical experience).

Proven professional experience as a C# Developer, with a strong understanding of systems development and full-stack principles.

Proficiency in developing and maintaining software applications using C#, .NET, and related technologies.

Experience with front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern front-end frameworks.

Familiarity with database design and management using SQL or similar technologies.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work independently or as part of a team.

Excellent communication skills to collaborate effectively with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Create and maintain components to internal system (Excalibur) Translate Business requirements into functional and technical specifications for development Understand client expectations, their business and processes, and prioritizing work are crucial Must Have: Very strong C#/Full-Stack Development experience (5-8 years)

Desired Skills:

C#

Fullstack

.net

C# Developer

unit testing

SQL

