CNC Punching Machine Programmer at V3 Coldcab – Gauteng Alrode

Proven Experience as a CNC Punching machine Programmer

Understanding of how a CNC Punching Machine works

Preferably experienced on Radan Software however not a necessity

Experience wih Invetor or other drawing programs

Knowledge of sheet metal

Familiar with the understanding of a Press Break and how bending sheet metal works

Good communication skills

Thoroughness, reliability and initiative taking

Organized

Desired Skills:

Punching Machine Programmer

Drawing Programmes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Architecture & Engineering Services

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Well established manuafacturing company in Johannesburg requires the serviseces of a CNC Punching Machine Programmer to join their team.

Candidate must be energetic and willing to go extra mile with good communication skills, be able to execute their duties meticously and accurately.

Employer & Job Benefits:

NONE

