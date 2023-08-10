CNC Punching Machine Programmer at V3 Coldcab

Proven Experience as a CNC Punching machine Programmer
Understanding of how a CNC Punching Machine works
Preferably experienced on Radan Software however not a necessity
Experience wih Invetor or other drawing programs
Knowledge of sheet metal
Familiar with the understanding of a Press Break and how bending sheet metal works
Good communication skills
Thoroughness, reliability and initiative taking
Organized
Desired Skills:
- Punching Machine Programmer
- Drawing Programmes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Architecture & Engineering Services
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Well established manuafacturing company in Johannesburg requires the serviseces of a CNC Punching Machine Programmer to join their team.
Candidate must be energetic and willing to go extra mile with good communication skills, be able to execute their duties meticously and accurately.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- NONE