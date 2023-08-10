Data Architect

Our International client is looking for a Senior Data Architect for a 12 month contract to be reviewed. The position is fully remote (100% work from home) working alongside global teams situated in various countries.

Essential Qualifications / Experience

5 years + experience working in a similar data architect or data lead role within a global finance organization or transformation initiative with responsibilities for the data solutions design and maintenance

Experience working on international projects or within global finance departments

Prince 2 / Agile experience

A recognized Data Architecture Practitioner Certification would be advantageous

Key responsibilities::

Accountable for the ownership and governance of the end-to-end global finance data strategy and architecture to ensure that they are designed and continue to support the global and regional businesses; the evolving business objectives of The Client; the global and regional data and information security requirements and external statutory / regulatory requirements.

Accountable for the globally ratified Finance data standards providing common ways of working in line with accounting guidelines, financial controls, standard operating procedures and reporting.

Close collaboration with business solution, application and global reporting leads/architects as well as technical architects to develop and maintain a clearly articulated data and reporting strategy and infrastructure to meet the global, regional and local requirements of the Firm.

Delivery and maintenance of activities, plans and necessary documentation to support the transition to business-as-usual operations and governance of the global finance business and data solutions.

Chairing of an effective Global Data Governance Authority with cross functional and cross regional representation to govern the design and deliver common and consistent policies, standards and processes.

Supporting Finance organizational design changes resultant from the Global Design

If you have:-

Extensive experience and a proven track record in a Business Data Architecture role, in a large and complex organization

Demonstrable expertise developing conceptual, logical and physical architectures and applying architectural principles

Strong knowledge and experience of Financial best practice and business processes.

Strong background designing and owning data management principles and applying them in a complex global organization.

Developing and setting data standards. Communicating the benefits of data standards, championing and governing the standards across the organization.

Strong background/knowledge of applying technology to meet finance business requirements

Strong stakeholder management, across both business and technology

Experience defining and applying data management and architectural principles to business change

Experience modelling data using a variety of tools and techniques

Experience defining and promoting the benefits of metadata repositories and their use across different areas of the business.

Experience of working within traditional waterfall and agile project environments

Desired Skills:

Data architecture

Data Warehousing

Data Integration

Data Modeling

Master Data Management

Teradata

Meta-data management

Data Governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

