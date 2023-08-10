Our International client is looking for a Senior Data Architect for a 12 month contract to be reviewed. The position is fully remote (100% work from home) working alongside global teams situated in various countries.
Essential Qualifications / Experience
- 5 years + experience working in a similar data architect or data lead role within a global finance organization or transformation initiative with responsibilities for the data solutions design and maintenance
- Experience working on international projects or within global finance departments
- Prince 2 / Agile experience
- A recognized Data Architecture Practitioner Certification would be advantageous
Key responsibilities::
- Accountable for the ownership and governance of the end-to-end global finance data strategy and architecture to ensure that they are designed and continue to support the global and regional businesses; the evolving business objectives of The Client; the global and regional data and information security requirements and external statutory / regulatory requirements.
- Accountable for the globally ratified Finance data standards providing common ways of working in line with accounting guidelines, financial controls, standard operating procedures and reporting.
- Close collaboration with business solution, application and global reporting leads/architects as well as technical architects to develop and maintain a clearly articulated data and reporting strategy and infrastructure to meet the global, regional and local requirements of the Firm.
- Delivery and maintenance of activities, plans and necessary documentation to support the transition to business-as-usual operations and governance of the global finance business and data solutions.
- Chairing of an effective Global Data Governance Authority with cross functional and cross regional representation to govern the design and deliver common and consistent policies, standards and processes.
- Supporting Finance organizational design changes resultant from the Global Design
If you have:-
- Extensive experience and a proven track record in a Business Data Architecture role, in a large and complex organization
- Demonstrable expertise developing conceptual, logical and physical architectures and applying architectural principles
- Strong knowledge and experience of Financial best practice and business processes.
- Strong background designing and owning data management principles and applying them in a complex global organization.
- Developing and setting data standards. Communicating the benefits of data standards, championing and governing the standards across the organization.
- Strong background/knowledge of applying technology to meet finance business requirements
- Strong stakeholder management, across both business and technology
- Experience defining and applying data management and architectural principles to business change
- Experience modelling data using a variety of tools and techniques
- Experience defining and promoting the benefits of metadata repositories and their use across different areas of the business.
- Experience of working within traditional waterfall and agile project environments
Desired Skills:
- Data architecture
- Data Warehousing
- Data Integration
- Data Modeling
- Master Data Management
- Teradata
- Meta-data management
- Data Governance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years