Data Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Aug 10, 2023

Our International client is looking for a Senior Data Architect for a 12 month contract to be reviewed. The position is fully remote (100% work from home) working alongside global teams situated in various countries.

Essential Qualifications / Experience

  • 5 years + experience working in a similar data architect or data lead role within a global finance organization or transformation initiative with responsibilities for the data solutions design and maintenance
  • Experience working on international projects or within global finance departments
  • Prince 2 / Agile experience
  • A recognized Data Architecture Practitioner Certification would be advantageous

Key responsibilities::

  • Accountable for the ownership and governance of the end-to-end global finance data strategy and architecture to ensure that they are designed and continue to support the global and regional businesses; the evolving business objectives of The Client; the global and regional data and information security requirements and external statutory / regulatory requirements.
  • Accountable for the globally ratified Finance data standards providing common ways of working in line with accounting guidelines, financial controls, standard operating procedures and reporting.
  • Close collaboration with business solution, application and global reporting leads/architects as well as technical architects to develop and maintain a clearly articulated data and reporting strategy and infrastructure to meet the global, regional and local requirements of the Firm.
  • Delivery and maintenance of activities, plans and necessary documentation to support the transition to business-as-usual operations and governance of the global finance business and data solutions.
  • Chairing of an effective Global Data Governance Authority with cross functional and cross regional representation to govern the design and deliver common and consistent policies, standards and processes.
  • Supporting Finance organizational design changes resultant from the Global Design

If you have:-

  • Extensive experience and a proven track record in a Business Data Architecture role, in a large and complex organization
  • Demonstrable expertise developing conceptual, logical and physical architectures and applying architectural principles
  • Strong knowledge and experience of Financial best practice and business processes.
  • Strong background designing and owning data management principles and applying them in a complex global organization.
  • Developing and setting data standards. Communicating the benefits of data standards, championing and governing the standards across the organization.
  • Strong background/knowledge of applying technology to meet finance business requirements
  • Strong stakeholder management, across both business and technology
  • Experience defining and applying data management and architectural principles to business change
  • Experience modelling data using a variety of tools and techniques
  • Experience defining and promoting the benefits of metadata repositories and their use across different areas of the business.
  • Experience of working within traditional waterfall and agile project environments

Desired Skills:

  • Data architecture
  • Data Warehousing
  • Data Integration
  • Data Modeling
  • Master Data Management
  • Teradata
  • Meta-data management
  • Data Governance

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position