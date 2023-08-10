Data Quality Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

We are on the lookout for a full-time Data Quality Analyst to join our Business Intelligence team.

The Data Quality Analyst will assist in the improvement of the company’s overall data quality and integrity across the company’s production systems.

As a Data Quality Analyst your responsibilities will include, but will not be limited to:

Assessing the structure, completeness, and accuracy of data to identify potential data quality issues and to determine business impact.

Analysing data for compliance to design specification (source-to-target) and expected/anticipated behaviours, identifying quality issues and recommending solutions

Collaborating with data owners and stakeholders to implement data quality improvement initiatives and projects

Reviewing data pipelines to identify data sources and assess the accuracy and completeness thereof

Actively communicate to internal and external stakeholders or customers on quality issues with regards to the way data is collected, stored, processed or used

Developing and implementing data validation rules and checks to ensure data integrity and accuracy

Implementing procedures that improve data quality and consistency to enhance data-driven decision making within the organisation

Developing and enforcing data quality best practice guidelines and policies

Assisting with the development of automated data quality alerts and solutions development

Generating data quality reports and dashboards, communicating findings, and presenting recommendations to stakeholders and management

Creating and maintaining data dictionaries and documentation to ensure transparency and facilitate understanding of data

Develop subject matter expertise on the key sources for diverse business analysis and advise developers and analysts on deliverables and support.

Monitoring and analysing data quality metrics and trends, identifying anomalies or patterns that indicate data quality issues

Proactively identifying opportunities for process optimisation and automation to enhance data quality practices

Ensure data governance processes are in place and followed, to ensure data privacy and security

Assist business teams and management with the development and implementation of operational metrics, dashboards and reporting

Providing training and support to users and stakeholders to promote data quality awareness and best practices

Collaborate with the engineering team to ensure the successful migration of the data warehouse to the cloud

Assist in overseeing the migration of data structures within the data warehouse to support forecasting efforts

Provide support to improve data quality and data integrity within the organisation

Requirements

Our ideal Data Quality Analyst will possess:

National Senior Certificate (Matric)

BA/Bcom/BsC in Engineering, Statistics, Computer Science, Mathematics or related field

1-3 Years experience in Data Quality Management.

1-3 Years experience in MySQL/SQL.

1-3 Years experience in Google Suite/Microsoft Office.

1-3 Years experience in Tableau.

1-3 Year experience using Cloud Technologies (GCP/AWS)

Willingness to learn new technologies and techniques, and an ability to adapt to changing data landscapes and emerging data quality challenges.

Effective communication skills in order to collaborate with various key stakeholders, including marketing and sales teams as well as the engineering department.

Basic Knowledge of Salesforce.

Experience with programming languages (Python/R).

Experience using Google Analytics (UA & GA4).

Ability to work with both technical and non-technical business owners.

Knowledge of data governance frameworks, best practices, and compliance regulations.

Problem solving and diagnostic acumen, strong analytical mind-set.

Acute attention to detail and organisational skills in order to prioritise tasks and relay insights to members of the leadership team.

Ability to self learn to develop required skills.

Desired Skills:

MySQL

Tableau

Cloud Technologies

Python

Google Analytics

Data Quality Management

