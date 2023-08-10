DevOps Data Engineer – Hybrid – R638 per hour at E-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

Aug 10, 2023

Are you passionate about working on new and emerging technology?
A Modern Leading Company in the Manufacturing industry is looking for a DevOps Data Engineer to join their Global IT Systems. Apply Now to join this dynamic team!

Essential Requirements:

  • IT Service Management (according to ITIL), 2nd Level Support

  • Customer Orientation

  • Strong understanding of Problem, Incident and Change processes (PIC)

  • Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure, complex ticket routing)

  • Flexible communication on multiple support channels (ITSM, Teams, email, etc)

  • Precise and diligent execution of ops processes

  • A technical background in operating and support of IT Platforms

  • Working OnCall (Standby)

  • Any Data Portal or Cloud Data Hub Experience

  • SQL (Queries, DDL, Materialized Views, Tasks, Procedures, Optimization)

  • BitBucket / Git

  • Understanding any of the following: Python 3.7, boto3, Java Script.

  • AWS IAM, S3, KMS, Glue, Cloudwatch

  • Understanding of APIs

  • Understanding of Software Development and background in Business Intelligence

  • Minimum 5 years’ experience in Development and Operations

Advantageous Skills:

  • Mindset of Continuous Learning (highly complex software stack with changing features)

  • Proactive in Communication

  • Agile, Scrum, Confluence & Jira

  • Terraform

  • AWS VPC Networks, Route53, Bridgeevent, SNS, Lambda, Cloudtrail

