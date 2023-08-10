DevOps Data Engineer – Hybrid – R638 per hour at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you passionate about working on new and emerging technology?
A Modern Leading Company in the Manufacturing industry is looking for a DevOps Data Engineer to join their Global IT Systems. Apply Now to join this dynamic team!
Essential Requirements:
-
IT Service Management (according to ITIL), 2nd Level Support
-
Customer Orientation
-
Strong understanding of Problem, Incident and Change processes (PIC)
-
Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure, complex ticket routing)
-
Flexible communication on multiple support channels (ITSM, Teams, email, etc)
-
Precise and diligent execution of ops processes
-
A technical background in operating and support of IT Platforms
-
Working OnCall (Standby)
-
Any Data Portal or Cloud Data Hub Experience
-
SQL (Queries, DDL, Materialized Views, Tasks, Procedures, Optimization)
-
BitBucket / Git
-
Understanding any of the following: Python 3.7, boto3, Java Script.
-
AWS IAM, S3, KMS, Glue, Cloudwatch
-
Understanding of APIs
-
Understanding of Software Development and background in Business Intelligence
-
Minimum 5 years’ experience in Development and Operations
Advantageous Skills:
-
Mindset of Continuous Learning (highly complex software stack with changing features)
-
Proactive in Communication
-
Agile, Scrum, Confluence & Jira
-
Terraform
-
AWS VPC Networks, Route53, Bridgeevent, SNS, Lambda, Cloudtrail
