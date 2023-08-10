DevOps Data Engineer – Hybrid – R638 per hour at E-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you passionate about working on new and emerging technology?

A Modern Leading Company in the Manufacturing industry is looking for a DevOps Data Engineer to join their Global IT Systems. Apply Now to join this dynamic team!

Essential Requirements:

IT Service Management (according to ITIL), 2nd Level Support

Customer Orientation

Strong understanding of Problem, Incident and Change processes (PIC)

Working in a highly complex environment (many stakeholders, multi-platform/product environment, mission-critical use cases, high business exposure, complex ticket routing)

Flexible communication on multiple support channels (ITSM, Teams, email, etc)

Precise and diligent execution of ops processes

A technical background in operating and support of IT Platforms

Working OnCall (Standby)

Any Data Portal or Cloud Data Hub Experience

SQL (Queries, DDL, Materialized Views, Tasks, Procedures, Optimization)

BitBucket / Git

Understanding any of the following: Python 3.7, boto3, Java Script.

AWS IAM, S3, KMS, Glue, Cloudwatch

Understanding of APIs

Understanding of Software Development and background in Business Intelligence

Minimum 5 years’ experience in Development and Operations

Advantageous Skills:

Mindset of Continuous Learning (highly complex software stack with changing features)

Proactive in Communication

Agile, Scrum, Confluence & Jira

Terraform

AWS VPC Networks, Route53, Bridgeevent, SNS, Lambda, Cloudtrail

Reference Number for this position is GZ57586 which is a long-term contract position paying per hour working semi-remotely and has a contracting rate offering of R638 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency.

