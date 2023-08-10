Embedded Software Engineer

Our client is seeking an outstanding and enthusiastic software developer/engineer to join their dynamic Embedded team. If you are passionate about cutting-edge technology and eager to make a significant impact, this opportunity is perfect for you!
Responsibilities:
Responsibilities include the formal design, development, implementation, and verification of systems, subsystems, associated software, firmware, limited hardware, and algorithms. This entails overseeing the entire development process from high-level requirements, architectural and interface design to detailed implementation and verification.
Furthermore, you will play a crucial role in generating project outputs, including design, testing, documentation, production, and verification artifacts.
Qualifications:
Suitable Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical or Mechatronic Engineering (BSc Eng/BEng), Computer Science (BSc) or equivalent).
Required Skills and Experience:
C and/ or C++ Programming experience highly recommended
RTOS and/ or Linux Experience highly recommended
Recommended Skills and Experience:
2 to 3 years of relevant industry or post-graduate experience
VHDL / FPGA proficiency and experience
Driver (or equivalent) programming experience
Python proficiency and experience
UML proficiency and experience
XML (and XSLT) proficiency and experience
Suitable Master’s Degree in Electrical or Mechatronic Engineering (BSc Eng/BEng), Computer Science (BSc) or equivalent).
General Skills:
Ability to learn fast and absorb new information quickly
Ability to work as part of a team and collaborate on large projects
Ability to work independently
Strong problem-solving skills
Good English communication skills (both verbal and written).
