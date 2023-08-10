Embedded Software Engineer

Our client is seeking an outstanding and enthusiastic software developer/engineer to join their dynamic Embedded team. If you are passionate about cutting-edge technology and eager to make a significant impact, this opportunity is perfect for you!

Responsibilities:

Responsibilities include the formal design, development, implementation, and verification of systems, subsystems, associated software, firmware, limited hardware, and algorithms. This entails overseeing the entire development process from high-level requirements, architectural and interface design to detailed implementation and verification.

Furthermore, you will play a crucial role in generating project outputs, including design, testing, documentation, production, and verification artifacts.

Qualifications:

Suitable Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical or Mechatronic Engineering (BSc Eng/BEng), Computer Science (BSc) or equivalent).

Required Skills and Experience:

C and/ or C++ Programming experience highly recommended

RTOS and/ or Linux Experience highly recommended

Recommended Skills and Experience:

2 to 3 years of relevant industry or post-graduate experience

VHDL / FPGA proficiency and experience

Driver (or equivalent) programming experience

Python proficiency and experience

UML proficiency and experience

XML (and XSLT) proficiency and experience

Suitable Master’s Degree in Electrical or Mechatronic Engineering (BSc Eng/BEng), Computer Science (BSc) or equivalent).

General Skills:

Ability to learn fast and absorb new information quickly

Ability to work as part of a team and collaborate on large projects

Ability to work independently

Strong problem-solving skills

Good English communication skills (both verbal and written).

Desired Skills:

C

RTOS

Embedded C++

Python

UML

XML

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

