Front End Developer at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

- Part of a cross-functional (Product designers, developers) development team.
- Working agile in SAFe framework; attending agile meetings (daily, grooming, planning etc)
- Development of new features
- Bug fixing
Desired Skills:
- HTML
- Typescript
- React.js
- Git/Github
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
The Top Employer institute completed a detailed audit on our people practices – some of which include how we recruit, provide opportunities for learning and strengthen diversity
through our company culture.
After a rigorous assessment and validation process we were ranked
#1 in South Africa, across all industries.
We strive to provide the best career experiences throughout our people’s career journey, and we use the best practices to ensure their wellbeing. To fulfill our promise of technology and human ingenuity is only possible if our people are valued and motivated.