Front End Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The company we represent is a rapidly moving international supplier of tailored software solutions. They are in search of a Front-End Developer to become a part of their team situated in Johannesburg. This position offers a 12-month contract that can be renewed. Your responsibilities will include constructing databases using PostgreSQL, creating interfaces connecting their database to the portal through GraphQL, and interfacing with external entities primarily via REST API.

Time series (influx)

Building databases (PostgreSQL), interfaces between their DB and portal (GraphQL) and external parties (mainly REST API)

Key Deliverables for this role include:

Performing coding assignments.

Reviewing code work for accuracy and functionality.

Creating and implementing design plans.

Analysing code segments regularly.

Keeping up to date with industry trends and technological developments.

Any front-end development requirements.

