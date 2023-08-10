IT Operations Co-Ordinator – Gauteng Pretoria

- Generate partner accounts in CA setting.
- Consult users how to protect CA data using roles.
- Create CA roles in IAM solution as per user request.
- Upon request assign users to CA roles (generally self service).
- Maintain CA roles in case of changes to the original request (e.g. change of responsibility).
- Perform housekeeping/monitoring using web application CAROLMON and clean up obsolete CA roles.
- Perform reporting of CA roles (e.g. number of users and roles).
- Manage Problem, Incident and Change process for dedicated ITSM service.
- Upon demand willing to work on weekends (changes).
- Serve as interface to IAM team and discuss CA requirements (RightNow as successor of IdAS).
- Serve as contact for IAM related questions in the cloud.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience.
- ITIL certification (advantageous).
- Any Scrum certification (advantageous).
- Any IAM certification.
- Any operating system certification relating to roles and rights.
- Any web application programming certification.
- Minimum of 2 years of IT operations experience.
- Minimum of 2 years of ITIL work experience.
- Minimum of 2 years of Scrum work experience.
- Minimum of 4 years of IAM work experience.
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- ITSM
- Scrum
- Confluence
- Jira
- Bitbucket
- IAM