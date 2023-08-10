IT Operations Co-Ordinator

  • Generate partner accounts in CA setting.

  • Consult users how to protect CA data using roles.

  • Create CA roles in IAM solution as per user request.

  • Upon request assign users to CA roles (generally self service).

  • Maintain CA roles in case of changes to the original request (e.g. change of responsibility).

  • Perform housekeeping/monitoring using web application CAROLMON and clean up obsolete CA roles.

  • Perform reporting of CA roles (e.g. number of users and roles).

  • Manage Problem, Incident and Change process for dedicated ITSM service.

  • Upon demand willing to work on weekends (changes).

  • Serve as interface to IAM team and discuss CA requirements (RightNow as successor of IdAS).

  • Serve as contact for IAM related questions in the cloud.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience.

  • ITIL certification (advantageous).

  • Any Scrum certification (advantageous).

  • Any IAM certification.

  • Any operating system certification relating to roles and rights.

  • Any web application programming certification.

  • Minimum of 2 years of IT operations experience.

  • Minimum of 2 years of ITIL work experience.

  • Minimum of 2 years of Scrum work experience.

  • Minimum of 4 years of IAM work experience.

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • ITSM
  • Scrum
  • Confluence
  • Jira
  • Bitbucket
  • IAM

