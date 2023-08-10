IT Technical Specialist (CH945)

Our client an IT Service provider, is looking for a Technical Specialist.

The Technical Specialist role is to provide a single point of contact for end users to receive support, and maintenance within the organisation’s computing environment. This includes installing, diagnosing, repairing, maintaining, and upgrading all computer hardware and equipment to ensure optimal workstation performance.

The Technical Specialist will also troubleshoot problematic areas using either one of the following ways: onsite visit, via telephone, email, or remote support.

Main Duties / Key Accountabilities:

Assist with the installation, configuration and on-going usability of desktop computers, peripheral equipment, and software.

The position responsibility requires independent analyses, communication and problem solving.

Work is performed with little supervision and requires initiative and judgment.

To Progress/close incidents to satisfactory conclusion on the incident system.

Works with vendor support contacts to resolve technical problems.

Ensure Desktop computers interconnect seamlessly with diverse systems.

Work with procurement staff to purchase hardware and software.

Assesses functional needs to determine specifications for purchases.

Other Duties as required.

Requirements / Qualifications:

3-4 years’ experience with Windows 10, Windows 7/8, and MS Office

Experience supporting MacOS

Configuring Microsoft Office applications/Basic troubleshooting in Word, Excel, and Outlook etc.

Microsoft Office 365 experience with Outlook, OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint.

Experience troubleshooting hardware issues and replacing hardware on both desktops and laptop computers.

Experience installing/uninstalling software, patches, updates on Desktops and Laptops.

Understanding and troubleshooting, of how a network functions/communicates/integrates with end devices and systems.

Knowledge of: Networking hardware, cable, Wi-Fi, fibre, switches, routers, access points. WAN technology 3G, Diginet, ADSL, Satellite, etc. TCP/IP networks, troubleshooting, diagnostics, VPN troubleshooting, routing. Printers: installing of network/USB printers, configuring scanning, sharing, physical setup and troubleshooting. Knowledge regarding routers (logging into a router. basic configuration) Knowledge of anti-virus and virus removal.

Correct loading & reloading procedures of computers and servers, restoring of data, loading of drivers & software.

Basic Server knowledge: sharing, security, basic Active Directory knowledge creating domain accounts and understanding of Active Directory.

Customer Service experience.

Education and Training

Grade 12

A+

N+

MCITP/MCTS/MCSA

Other IT related certifications may be presented

Personal Attributes & Skills

Ability to work without supervision.

Good communication skills

Show Initiative.

Ability to multitask.

Good at problem solving.

Customer Service/Customer relations.

Ability to work in a team and support team members.

Rise to the occasion when presented.

Own car and valid driver’s license.

Working hours:

Normal hours of Work will range from 8:00 to 17:00

Hours may vary and will require evening and weekend work as directed by the company needs

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

