Lead Solution Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 10, 2023

AREA AND TEAM:
The A&E engineering team is responsible for the strategic implementation of best practice as well as innovation in GSO (Group services office). The team is a fun but driven bunch of individuals and are responsible for working across a multitude of areas and teams.

PROJECT:

  • Problem to solve.
  • Solution / Deliverable.
  • Attractive Tech exposure.

Various solutions and projects will need to be tackled. These vary from colleague recognition processes relating to system requirements to financial crime systems and understanding non-functional requirements for the solution.

Duties / Responsibilities:
Main responsibility will be to analyse business and system requirements and be the bridge between these and the engineering team. There is also a small support and stakeholder engagement component as well.

Business Analysis

  • Design thinking.
  • JAD.
  • Agile user story creation.

System analysis

  • Non-functional analysis.
  • Integration analysis and understanding.
  • Data analysis.

Solution analysis

  • Bridge between analysis and development/engineering team.

Solution architecture (Bonus)

  • AWS component knowledge.

REQUIREMENTS:

Background and Experience:

  • Min 3 years in analysis role.
  • Technology industry exp needed.

Mandatory Skills:

  • Design thinking (or alternative requirements understanding methodology).
  • Basic AWS skills.

Beneficial Skills:

  • AWS Solution architect associate.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • AWS
  • AWS Solution architect associate
  • Analysis
  • Technology
  • Design Thinking
  • JAD
  • Data Analysis
  • Integration Analysis
  • Non-Functional Analysis
  • Solutioning

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

Financial Services

