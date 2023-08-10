Lead Solution Analyst

AREA AND TEAM:

The A&E engineering team is responsible for the strategic implementation of best practice as well as innovation in GSO (Group services office). The team is a fun but driven bunch of individuals and are responsible for working across a multitude of areas and teams.

PROJECT:

Problem to solve.

Solution / Deliverable.

Attractive Tech exposure.

Various solutions and projects will need to be tackled. These vary from colleague recognition processes relating to system requirements to financial crime systems and understanding non-functional requirements for the solution.

Duties / Responsibilities:

Main responsibility will be to analyse business and system requirements and be the bridge between these and the engineering team. There is also a small support and stakeholder engagement component as well.

Business Analysis

Design thinking.

JAD.

Agile user story creation.

System analysis

Non-functional analysis.

Integration analysis and understanding.

Data analysis.

Solution analysis

Bridge between analysis and development/engineering team.

Solution architecture (Bonus)

AWS component knowledge.

REQUIREMENTS:

Background and Experience:

Min 3 years in analysis role.

Technology industry exp needed.

Mandatory Skills:

Design thinking (or alternative requirements understanding methodology).

Basic AWS skills.

Beneficial Skills:

AWS Solution architect associate.

Desired Skills:

Agile

AWS

AWS Solution architect associate

Analysis

Technology

Design Thinking

JAD

Data Analysis

Integration Analysis

Non-Functional Analysis

Solutioning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

About The Employer:

Financial Services

Learn more/Apply for this position