Lead Solution Analyst

AREA AND TEAM:
The A&E engineering team is responsible for the strategic implementation of best practice as well as innovation in GSO (Group services office). The team is a fun but driven bunch of individuals and are responsible for working across a multitude of areas and teams.
PROJECT:
- Problem to solve.
- Solution / Deliverable.
- Attractive Tech exposure.
Various solutions and projects will need to be tackled. These vary from colleague recognition processes relating to system requirements to financial crime systems and understanding non-functional requirements for the solution.
Duties / Responsibilities:
Main responsibility will be to analyse business and system requirements and be the bridge between these and the engineering team. There is also a small support and stakeholder engagement component as well.
Business Analysis
- Design thinking.
- JAD.
- Agile user story creation.
System analysis
- Non-functional analysis.
- Integration analysis and understanding.
- Data analysis.
Solution analysis
- Bridge between analysis and development/engineering team.
Solution architecture (Bonus)
- AWS component knowledge.
REQUIREMENTS:
Background and Experience:
- Min 3 years in analysis role.
- Technology industry exp needed.
Mandatory Skills:
- Design thinking (or alternative requirements understanding methodology).
- Basic AWS skills.
Beneficial Skills:
- AWS Solution architect associate.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- AWS
- AWS Solution architect associate
- Analysis
- Technology
- Design Thinking
- JAD
- Data Analysis
- Integration Analysis
- Non-Functional Analysis
- Solutioning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
About The Employer:
Financial Services