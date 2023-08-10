.NET Developer

Aug 10, 2023

Are you an xperienced .NET Developer with a strong command of C# and ASP.NET, ready to make an immediate impact in a short-term contract role based in Johannesburg ?

Are you excited to collaborate with teams and contribute to the success of projects while leveraging expertise in .NET framework ?

Candidate Requirements

  • Collaborate with other developers, analysts, and quality assurers in conceptualizing and developing new software programs and applications
  • Play a key role in enhancing, modernising and stabilizing existing applications
  • Fully participate in the software development life cycle (SDLC) for a variety of projects
  • Prepare and document of technical and specifications
  • Independently map out conceptual applications end to end via various methods like ‘Whiteboard Session’
  • Conduct research on emerging application development software products, languages, and standards in support
  • Recommend, schedule, and perform software improvements and upgrades
  • Perform configuration management on the integration code and systems interfaces
  • Keep up to date with the latest data protection and security threats and ensure we mitigate against these risks
  • Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging
  • Administer critical analysis of test results and deliver solutions to problem areas

Qualifications and Experience

  • Matric and a tertiary qualification in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent; (NQF level 8) or equivalent
  • 5 years of professional development in .NET technology experience
  • Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS)
  • Microsoft Certified Solution Developer (MCSD)

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

