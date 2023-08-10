.NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you an xperienced .NET Developer with a strong command of C# and ASP.NET, ready to make an immediate impact in a short-term contract role based in Johannesburg ?
Candidate Requirements
- Collaborate with other developers, analysts, and quality assurers in conceptualizing and developing new software programs and applications
- Play a key role in enhancing, modernising and stabilizing existing applications
- Fully participate in the software development life cycle (SDLC) for a variety of projects
- Prepare and document of technical and specifications
- Independently map out conceptual applications end to end via various methods like ‘Whiteboard Session’
- Conduct research on emerging application development software products, languages, and standards in support
- Recommend, schedule, and perform software improvements and upgrades
- Perform configuration management on the integration code and systems interfaces
- Keep up to date with the latest data protection and security threats and ensure we mitigate against these risks
- Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging
- Administer critical analysis of test results and deliver solutions to problem areas
Qualifications and Experience
- Matric and a tertiary qualification in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent; (NQF level 8) or equivalent
- 5 years of professional development in .NET technology experience
- Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS)
- Microsoft Certified Solution Developer (MCSD)
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years