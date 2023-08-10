.NET Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you an xperienced .NET Developer with a strong command of C# and ASP.NET, ready to make an immediate impact in a short-term contract role based in Johannesburg ?

Are you excited to collaborate with teams and contribute to the success of projects while leveraging expertise in .NET framework ?

Candidate Requirements

Collaborate with other developers, analysts, and quality assurers in conceptualizing and developing new software programs and applications

Play a key role in enhancing, modernising and stabilizing existing applications

Fully participate in the software development life cycle (SDLC) for a variety of projects

Prepare and document of technical and specifications

Independently map out conceptual applications end to end via various methods like ‘Whiteboard Session’

Conduct research on emerging application development software products, languages, and standards in support

Recommend, schedule, and perform software improvements and upgrades

Perform configuration management on the integration code and systems interfaces

Keep up to date with the latest data protection and security threats and ensure we mitigate against these risks

Run and monitor software performance tests on new and existing programs for the purposes of correcting errors, isolating areas for improvement, and general debugging

Administer critical analysis of test results and deliver solutions to problem areas

Qualifications and Experience

Matric and a tertiary qualification in Information Systems, Computer Science or equivalent; (NQF level 8) or equivalent

5 years of professional development in .NET technology experience

Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist (MCTS)

Microsoft Certified Solution Developer (MCSD)

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

