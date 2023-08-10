Network Systems Administrator – Western Cape Somerset West

Our client is seeking a highly skilled and dedicated NetworkSystems Administrator to join their Operations team.

The individual in this role will be in charge of planning,developing, deploying, testing, and optimizing network and system [URL Removed] will take ownership of configuration management and ensure the overalloperational readiness of network systems, particularly in environments withmultiple operating systems and configurations. Additionally, they will beresponsible for providing troubleshooting and fault-finding services to addressnetwork issues effectively.

1.Roles and Responsibilities

Includes the following but is not limited to:

1.1. Designing Network and Server Infrastructure:

1.1.1. Designing network and server infrastructure based on specified requirements;

1.1.2. Implementing subnetting, IP address assignment, DHCP, VLANs, VPNs, and routing;

1.1.3. Configuring high-availability settings to ensure system resilience;

1.1.4. Managing user access control and authentication mechanisms;

1.1.5. Implementing security measures, encryption protocols, threat models, and intrusion detection systems;

1.1.6. Establishing backup strategies and data retention policies;

1.1.7. Developing and enforcing network and server policies; and

1.1.8. Setting up monitoring tools and metrics for network performance evaluation.

1.2. Deploying Network and Server Infrastructure:

1.2.1. Deploying Windows, Linux, and hypervisor-based systems;

1.2.2. Configuring cloud-based solutions (AWS, Azure) as required; and

1.2.3. Configuring and maintaining network devices such as switches routers, and firewalls (Cisco, PfSense).

1.3. Configuring and Documenting Network and Server Infrastructure:

1.3.1. Managing configuration changes for network and server infrastructure;

1.3.2. Creating and maintaining documentation for procedures and policies; and

1.3.3. Communicating network changes and updates to relevant stakeholders.

1.4. Administrating and Maintaining Deployed Networks:

1.4.1. Administering network and server infrastructure to ensure smooth operations;

1.4.2. Monitoring network performance and troubleshooting issues;

1.4.3. Conducting regular maintenance tasks and applying patches or updates; and

1.4.4. Collaborating with other IT teams and vendors to resolve network-related problems

2.Qualifications

2.1. Minimum Qualifications

2.1.1. Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology or similar related qualification.

Required Skills and Experience

2.2.1. 3-5 years of relevant experience;

2.2.2. Significant experience Linux administration;

2.2.3. Significant experience with Python;

2.2.4. Significant experience with business networks;

2.2.5. Experience with cloud services (AWS preferred);

2.2.6. Experience with network security (intrusion detection, encryption); and

2.2.7. Experience with virtualization (Docker, VSphere, VirtualBox).

2.3. Recommended Skills and Experience

2.3.1. Python: i. PCPP-31-1xx ii. PCPP-32-2xx

2.3.2. Cloud: iii. AWS Professional Level Courses iv. AWS Specialty Level Courses

2.3.3. Leadership experience;

2.3.4. Experience in enterprise networking policy; and

2.3.5. Experience in authentication (LDAP, SSO, OAuth).

2.4. General skills

2.4.1. Ability to learn fast and absorb new information quickly.

2.4.2. Ability to work as part of a team and collaborate on large projects.

2.4.3. Ability to work independently.

2.4.4. Strong problem-solving skills.

2.4.5. High standard of communication skills in English (both verbal and written)

