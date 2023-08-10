Project Manager at Universal Healthcare – Gauteng Sunninghill

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The purpose of this function is to manage the delivery of projects within the agreed scope, requirements, time frames and budget across the whole organization, including engagement with external parties where necessary.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The Project Manager will be assigned with projects to drive and manage through the project lifecycle to ensure a successful outcome.

By being ISO certified, compliance to the Project Office Methodology SOP is absolutely necessary as it is audited annually.

This role will also include travelling and staying away from home extensively due to a tender contractual commitment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in ensuring that all IT operations run effectively and efficiently, and that business

Business Case

Scope Document (Charter)

Analysis & Design resulting in various Specifications

Project Team Selection

Approval to proceed to next phase

Project Plan (all encompassing)

Approval to proceed to next phase

Track and manage execution against Project Plan

Weekly Project Progress Meetings and Minutes

Project Progress Reports

Identify, track and manage Risks / Issues

Maintain Decision Register

Maintain Lessons Learnt Log

Change Control Management

Escalation Management

Approval to proceed to next phase

Formal Project Closure

Update Lessons Learnt Repository

Archive Project

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Required

At least 5 years’ experience within a medical scheme administration / managed healthcare IT environment

Qualification in IT or IT related field

Project Management Certification/s

Key Competencies and Skills

Planning and organization skills

Good communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal skills.

Computer or technical knowledge

Effective problem-solving skills

Must have a strong dedication to customer service.

Training ability/experience a plus.

Work and communicate with a wide range of people – peers, vendors, the public, staff members including program leadership, and others.

Consistently demonstrate professional, positive, and approachable attitude/demeanour and discretion.

Language Requirements

Proficiency in written and spoken English.

Proficiency in speaking and writing Afrikaans would be advantageous.

Technical Skills

Software analysis, design, development, testing, Go-Live and monitoring (SDLC) management and tracking

Technical Systems and Infrastructure management and tracking

IT and Business/Operational end-to-end management and tracking

MS Outlook

MS Projects

MS Excel

MS Word

MS Visio

Work Requirements

The position will be based in Sunninghill.

Own transport essential

Some travel may be required for the purpose of meeting with clients, stakeholders, or off-site personnel/management.

Willingness to work long hours when required is a requirement.

Remuneration

A competitive salary and benefits will be negotiated, consistent with experience and the role and responsibilities of the position.

The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to:

Foster diversity in the workplace.

Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

Desired Skills:

business case

software analysis

Change Management

Project Planning

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Project Management Institute

About The Employer:

Universal Healthcare is a fully independent company, which is owner-managed by an entrepreneurial team with a passion for excellence and the strategic vision to deliver sustainable, leading-edge healthcare solutions.

Touching the lives of 10 million people, both locally and internationally, Universal Healthcare is South Africa’s fastest growing healthcare brand and an organization known for delivering world-class service.

Our full suite of integrated services fulfills the needs of major medical schemes, health plans and a growing list of blue chip corporate healthcare clients. Universal Healthcare’s end-to-end client-focused service offering provides sound value within the highly complex and dynamic healthcare environment.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

