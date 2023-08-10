Project Manager at Universal Healthcare

PURPOSE OF THE JOB
The purpose of this function is to manage the delivery of projects within the agreed scope, requirements, time frames and budget across the whole organization, including engagement with external parties where necessary.
RESPONSIBILITIES
The Project Manager will be assigned with projects to drive and manage through the project lifecycle to ensure a successful outcome.
By being ISO certified, compliance to the Project Office Methodology SOP is absolutely necessary as it is audited annually.
This role will also include travelling and staying away from home extensively due to a tender contractual commitment.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Business Case
- Scope Document (Charter)
- Analysis & Design resulting in various Specifications
- Project Team Selection
- Approval to proceed to next phase
- Project Plan (all encompassing)
- Approval to proceed to next phase
- Track and manage execution against Project Plan
- Weekly Project Progress Meetings and Minutes
- Project Progress Reports
- Identify, track and manage Risks / Issues
- Maintain Decision Register
- Maintain Lessons Learnt Log
- Change Control Management
- Escalation Management
- Approval to proceed to next phase
- Formal Project Closure
- Update Lessons Learnt Repository
- Archive Project
Minimum Qualifications and Experience Required
- At least 5 years’ experience within a medical scheme administration / managed healthcare IT environment
- Qualification in IT or IT related field
- Project Management Certification/s
Key Competencies and Skills
- Planning and organization skills
- Good communication (verbal and written) and interpersonal skills.
- Computer or technical knowledge
- Effective problem-solving skills
- Must have a strong dedication to customer service.
- Training ability/experience a plus.
- Work and communicate with a wide range of people – peers, vendors, the public, staff members including program leadership, and others.
- Consistently demonstrate professional, positive, and approachable attitude/demeanour and discretion.
Language Requirements
- Proficiency in written and spoken English.
- Proficiency in speaking and writing Afrikaans would be advantageous.
Technical Skills
- Software analysis, design, development, testing, Go-Live and monitoring (SDLC) management and tracking
- Technical Systems and Infrastructure management and tracking
- IT and Business/Operational end-to-end management and tracking
- MS Outlook
- MS Projects
- MS Excel
- MS Word
- MS Visio
Work Requirements
- The position will be based in Sunninghill.
- Own transport essential
- Some travel may be required for the purpose of meeting with clients, stakeholders, or off-site personnel/management.
- Willingness to work long hours when required is a requirement.
Remuneration
- A competitive salary and benefits will be negotiated, consistent with experience and the role and responsibilities of the position.
The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to:
- Foster diversity in the workplace.
Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.
About The Employer:
Universal Healthcare is a fully independent company, which is owner-managed by an entrepreneurial team with a passion for excellence and the strategic vision to deliver sustainable, leading-edge healthcare solutions.
Touching the lives of 10 million people, both locally and internationally, Universal Healthcare is South Africa’s fastest growing healthcare brand and an organization known for delivering world-class service.
Our full suite of integrated services fulfills the needs of major medical schemes, health plans and a growing list of blue chip corporate healthcare clients. Universal Healthcare’s end-to-end client-focused service offering provides sound value within the highly complex and dynamic healthcare environment.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund