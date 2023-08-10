Unlock Limitless Possibilities with Our Senior Android Developer: Elevate Your App’s Performance and User Experience to New Heights
Minimum requirement
- Matric.
- A diploma or degree in IT, Engineering, or Programming would be an advantage.
- Min of 5 years’ experience as an Android Developer.
- Experience as a software developer, that had the responsibility of developing and maintaining one or more projects.
- Experience in native Android (Kotlin and Java) development specifically.
- Reactive programming.
- Strong knowledge of Android development and its supporting systems.
- Proficient in Kotlin (Minimum 2 years’ experience).
- Good development practices utilising modern design patterns using software architectures (MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture).
- A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, and lifecycles.
- Knowledge of common 3rd party frameworks and libraries available and integration experience.
- Strong UI development experience and development for dynamic screen support.
- Experience with RESTful API integration.
- Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle within an Agile environment.
Responsibilities
- Application planning and development
- Project planning and capacity management
- Contribution to team
- Quality Management and Compliance
Desired Skills:
- android
- developer
- agile
- java