Senior Android Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Minimum requirement

Matric.

A diploma or degree in IT, Engineering, or Programming would be an advantage.

Min of 5 years’ experience as an Android Developer.

Experience as a software developer, that had the responsibility of developing and maintaining one or more projects.

Experience in native Android (Kotlin and Java) development specifically.

Reactive programming.

Strong knowledge of Android development and its supporting systems.

Proficient in Kotlin (Minimum 2 years’ experience).

Good development practices utilising modern design patterns using software architectures (MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture).

A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, and lifecycles.

Knowledge of common 3rd party frameworks and libraries available and integration experience.

Strong UI development experience and development for dynamic screen support.

Experience with RESTful API integration.

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle within an Agile environment.

Responsibilities

Application planning and development

Project planning and capacity management

Contribution to team

Quality Management and Compliance

