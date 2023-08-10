Senior Android Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Aug 10, 2023

Unlock Limitless Possibilities with Our Senior Android Developer: Elevate Your App’s Performance and User Experience to New Heights
Minimum requirement

  • Matric.
  • A diploma or degree in IT, Engineering, or Programming would be an advantage.
  • Min of 5 years’ experience as an Android Developer.
  • Experience as a software developer, that had the responsibility of developing and maintaining one or more projects.
  • Experience in native Android (Kotlin and Java) development specifically.
  • Reactive programming.
  • Strong knowledge of Android development and its supporting systems.
  • Proficient in Kotlin (Minimum 2 years’ experience).
  • Good development practices utilising modern design patterns using software architectures (MVP, MVVM, Clean Architecture).
  • A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, and lifecycles.
  • Knowledge of common 3rd party frameworks and libraries available and integration experience.
  • Strong UI development experience and development for dynamic screen support.
  • Experience with RESTful API integration.
  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle within an Agile environment.

Responsibilities

  • Application planning and development
  • Project planning and capacity management
  • Contribution to team
  • Quality Management and Compliance

Desired Skills:

  • android
  • developer
  • agile
  • java

Learn more/Apply for this position