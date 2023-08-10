Senior Automation Tester

We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Automation Tester to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position offering opportunities for growth and career advancement.

Qualification Required:

  • Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

  • IT Related Degree/ Diploma

Experience Required:

  • Test script generation and review.

  • Test prerequisites compilation.

  • Test execution and recording.

  • Maintenance of high quality and accuracy.

  • Test status updates.

  • Test closure activities.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Develop and implement test automation frameworks.

  • Ensuring data quality in the test environments.

  • Monitoring of the test environment status e.g., data quality, scheduled and unscheduled downtimes, performance, and readiness.

  • Provide technical leadership and support the creation of complex tests.
    Advise the customer on innovative testing products and solutions.

  • Define and administer standard testing architecture methodologies, processes, and tools across all engagements.

  • Improve quality practices across functional and non-functional testing.

  • Support the strategic direction of our Continuous Testing and Assurance Practice

  • Running of the technical Community of Practice.

  • Review the scripting from the QA Engineers and ensure our agreed standards are met and maintained.

  • Ensure the infrastructure needed for our technical testing solutions is in good working order, fit for purpose, and used efficiently.

  • Install applications and databases relevant to automation and manage access to automation infrastructure and code repository.

  • Collaborate with other business units to understand how automation can improve workflow.

  • Gather requirements from clients, customers, or end-users to develop the best automation solutions.

Work environment:

  • Hybrid working model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

