We are seeking a highly skilled Senior Automation Tester to join our team based in Cape Town. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This is a permanent position offering opportunities for growth and career advancement.
Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualifications:
- IT Related Degree/ Diploma
Experience Required:
- Test script generation and review.
- Test prerequisites compilation.
- Test execution and recording.
- Maintenance of high quality and accuracy.
- Test status updates.
- Test closure activities.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Develop and implement test automation frameworks.
- Ensuring data quality in the test environments.
- Monitoring of the test environment status e.g., data quality, scheduled and unscheduled downtimes, performance, and readiness.
- Provide technical leadership and support the creation of complex tests.
Advise the customer on innovative testing products and solutions.
- Define and administer standard testing architecture methodologies, processes, and tools across all engagements.
- Improve quality practices across functional and non-functional testing.
- Support the strategic direction of our Continuous Testing and Assurance Practice
- Running of the technical Community of Practice.
- Review the scripting from the QA Engineers and ensure our agreed standards are met and maintained.
- Ensure the infrastructure needed for our technical testing solutions is in good working order, fit for purpose, and used efficiently.
- Install applications and databases relevant to automation and manage access to automation infrastructure and code repository.
- Collaborate with other business units to understand how automation can improve workflow.
- Gather requirements from clients, customers, or end-users to develop the best automation solutions.
Work environment:
- Hybrid working model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML