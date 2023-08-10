Senior Business Analyst

Our client is urgently seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Business Analyst to join our dynamic team for a fixed-term contract of 12 months. You will play a crucial role in analyzing business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and contributing to strategic decision-making. You’ll collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, analyze data, and translate insights into actionable recommendations

Responsibilities

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements.

Analyze and interpret complex data sets to identify trends, patterns, and insights.

Develop and maintain detailed documentation of business processes, workflows, and system requirements.

Work closely with IT teams to ensure accurate implementation of business solutions.

Conduct in-depth market research and competitive analysis to inform strategic initiatives.

Prepare comprehensive reports and presentations to communicate findings and recommendations.

Participate in project planning, scope definition, and risk assessment.

Facilitate effective communication between technical and non-technical teams.

Qualifications

BTech, Degree in Information Systems, Information Technology or similar.

Business Analysis Certification

Six Sigma Certification

Desired Skills:

Business Process Re-Engineering

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

Business Process Design

Process Mapping

Six Sigma

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

