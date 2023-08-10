Senior Business Analyst

Aug 10, 2023

Our client is urgently seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Business Analyst to join our dynamic team for a fixed-term contract of 12 months. You will play a crucial role in analyzing business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and contributing to strategic decision-making. You’ll collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, analyze data, and translate insights into actionable recommendations

Responsibilities

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements.
  • Analyze and interpret complex data sets to identify trends, patterns, and insights.
  • Develop and maintain detailed documentation of business processes, workflows, and system requirements.
  • Work closely with IT teams to ensure accurate implementation of business solutions.
  • Conduct in-depth market research and competitive analysis to inform strategic initiatives.
  • Prepare comprehensive reports and presentations to communicate findings and recommendations.
  • Participate in project planning, scope definition, and risk assessment.
  • Facilitate effective communication between technical and non-technical teams.

Qualifications

BTech, Degree in Information Systems, Information Technology or similar.

Business Analysis Certification

Six Sigma Certification

Desired Skills:

  • Business Process Re-Engineering
  • Business analysis
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Business Process Design
  • Process Mapping
  • Six Sigma

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

