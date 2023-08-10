Our client is looking for a Senior Business Analyst in the banking sector . The client is looking for a candidate who will provide strategic and analytical direction to the Business on the systems, procedures and processes
. Review existing systems, policies and procedures against Business requirements and propose solutions
Asses feasibility and practicality of user requests for changes and establish solution fit
Responsibilities
- Research technologies and business concepts to support and enhance CVP strategy (Digital Channel)
- Collaborate with all stakeholders in designing the proposed solution
- Liaise among stakeholders in order to elicit, analyse, communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes, policies and information systems
- Validate all requirements (both system and non-system)
- Manage QA Process
- Discussions with possible clients
- Identify and understand supply and delivery of e-commerce product and services within the current market and in the innovation arena
- Identify linked process efficiencies and opportunities, covering-
Desired Skills:
- MS Office
- Project Management
- Analytical
- SQL
- DB2
- UML
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree