Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion Outlying

Our client is urgently seeking a skilled and detail-oriented Business Analyst to join our dynamic team for a fixed-term contract of 12 months. You will play a crucial role in analyzing business processes, identifying opportunities for improvement, and contributing to strategic decision-making. You’ll collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, analyze data, and translate insights into actionable recommendations
Responsibilities
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements.
- Analyze and interpret complex data sets to identify trends, patterns, and insights.
- Develop and maintain detailed documentation of business processes, workflows, and system requirements.
- Work closely with IT teams to ensure accurate implementation of business solutions.
- Conduct in-depth market research and competitive analysis to inform strategic initiatives.
- Prepare comprehensive reports and presentations to communicate findings and recommendations.
- Participate in project planning, scope definition, and risk assessment.
- Facilitate effective communication between technical and non-technical teams.
Qualifications
BTech, Degree in Information Systems, Information Technology or similar.
Business Analysis Certification
Six Sigma Certification
Desired Skills:
- Business Process Re-Engineering
- Business analysis
- Business Process Analysis
- Business Process Design
- Process Mapping
- Six Sigma
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree