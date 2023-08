Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Elicit Requirements through JAD sessions; one on one interviews and workshops

Compile business cases / impact analysis and make necessary recommendations

Prepare and propose cost models for solutions design projects

Review functional specifications in order to endure alignment with business strategy

Conduct systems, processes, policies and procedures analysis and identify failure root causes and make necessary recommendations

Conduct risk analysis and make necessary recommendations

Implementation and undertake post implementation evaluation.

Desired Skills:

Analytical And Problem Solving

– Coping with Pressures and Setbacks – Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations – Integration/Holistic thinking – Leading and Supervising

– Logical reasoning – Planning and Organising (Prioritising) – Presenting and Communicating Information – Professionalism

Business analysis

Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

