Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is looking for a Senior Business Analyst in the banking sector . The client is looking for a candidate who will provide strategic and analytical direction to the Business on the systems, procedures and processes

. Review existing systems, policies and procedures against Business requirements and propose solutions

Asses feasibility and practicality of user requests for changes and establish solution fit

Responsibilities

Research technologies and business concepts to support and enhance CVP strategy (Digital Channel)

Collaborate with all stakeholders in designing the proposed solution

Liaise among stakeholders in order to elicit, analyse, communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes, policies and information systems

Validate all requirements (both system and non-system)

Manage QA Process

Discussions with possible clients

Identify and understand supply and delivery of e-commerce product and services within the current market and in the innovation arena

Identify linked process efficiencies and opportunities, covering-

Desired Skills:

MS Office

Project Management

Analytical

SQL

DB2

UML

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

