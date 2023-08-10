Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 10, 2023

Our client is looking for a Senior Business Analyst in the banking sector . The client is looking for a candidate who will provide strategic and analytical direction to the Business on the systems, procedures and processes
. Review existing systems, policies and procedures against Business requirements and propose solutions
Asses feasibility and practicality of user requests for changes and establish solution fit

Responsibilities

  • Research technologies and business concepts to support and enhance CVP strategy (Digital Channel)
  • Collaborate with all stakeholders in designing the proposed solution
  • Liaise among stakeholders in order to elicit, analyse, communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes, policies and information systems
  • Validate all requirements (both system and non-system)
  • Manage QA Process
  • Discussions with possible clients
  • Identify and understand supply and delivery of e-commerce product and services within the current market and in the innovation arena
  • Identify linked process efficiencies and opportunities, covering-

Desired Skills:

  • MS Office
  • Project Management
  • Analytical
  • SQL
  • DB2
  • UML

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position