Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 10, 2023

We are looking for an experienced Senior Full Stack C# developer with expertise in cross product integrations and API development to join a large gaming and betting platform in the modernisation of their legacy systems.
The key objective of this role is to act as a mentor to a team op Junior C# developers on a business and technical level in the space of offering support on the legacy system as well as the updating of the sytem to the C# stack and API integration.

Duties:

  • Self management
  • Guide development efforts towards successful project delivery
  • Provide technical leadership to teammates through coaching and mentorship
  • Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by maintaining good practices and habits
  • Maintaining meeting time frames set out within a scrum methodology
  • Implement and carry out effective internal QA processes for all pieces of work
  • Time and project management of projects to ensure timeous completion
  • Apply and mentor on Multilingual Software Development knowledge
  • Write original code and update existing code, ensuring that all code meets program requirements
  • Ensuring a mobile first methodology is always applied
  • Creating and implementing design plans, and ensuring the end product meets the quality standards required
  • Ensure all new software functions smoothly across various platforms
  • Perform intensive internal testing of all code changes to ensure they are free of errors and regressions
  • Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and technology developments

Requirements:

  • 5 years minimum experience with C#
  • 5 years minimum experience in developing API’s for use in Front End development
  • 3 years minimum experience within an agile/scrum framework
  • 5 Years minimum experience with SQL
  • 5 years minimum experience in Dev Ops
  • 1 year minimum experience required with Docker and/or Kubernetes
  • Knowledge of Angular/React
  • Exposure to Apache Kafka servers
  • Exposure to Microservices architectures
  • Strong portfolio demonstrating your programming and design skills

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email. SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. This doesn’t automatically mean that a successful candidate can claim an offer for the maximum advertised salary. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate a market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience

Desired Skills:

  • C# Developer
  • .net Developer
  • C# stack
  • Full Stack Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position