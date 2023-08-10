Senior Firmware Embedded Developer

Looking for Firmware and Embedded Developer that will also develop some engineering tools in Python and C#. Looking for someone that is willing to work with CAN activities and WIFI communication connectivity.
Key Requirements
- Minimum 3+ years of experience as embedded software/firmware engineer (or similar) .
- Firmware development: Design, code and verify. Firmware maintenance: Investigate and fix reported bugs.
- Ownership of small projects and group investigations.
- Bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer Science
- Ownership of firmware features.
Desired Skills:
- Embedded development
- Firmware
- Python
- C#