Senior Firmware Embedded Developer

Looking for Firmware and Embedded Developer that will also develop some engineering tools in Python and C#. Looking for someone that is willing to work with CAN activities and WIFI communication connectivity.

Key Requirements

Minimum 3+ years of experience as embedded software/firmware engineer (or similar) .

Firmware development: Design, code and verify. Firmware maintenance: Investigate and fix reported bugs.

Ownership of small projects and group investigations.

Bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer Science

Ownership of firmware features.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Embedded development

Firmware

Python

C#

Learn more/Apply for this position