Senior IT Engineer (Systems) – Western Cape Somerset West

We are looking to recruit an IT Engineer (Systems).

The role of the IT Engineer (Systems) is to implement and maintain all IT infrastructure and operational software in order to enable and support the Packhouse.

Qualification Required:

Grade 12 (Umalusi national senior certificate)

A+ | N+ (Minimum requirement)

Microsoft MCSE or equivalent (will be advantageous)

Experience Required:

Minimum 3 to 5 years’ experience in generalist IT practice with solid exposure to Packhouse Production systems;

Exposure to IT Service Support, Computer Networks, Microsoft Server Infrastructure, and End User and Devices Support in a SMME business environment;

General understanding of agricultural production and supply chain (advantageous);

Extensive understanding of the portfolio of information technology;

Relevant computer packages system(s) currently in use by the company;

General understanding of supporting systems in a multi-site environment

IT security best practices

IT industry trends

Key Performance Areas:

Network Infrastructure (Implement Maintain):

WAN, WLAN, LAN

ISP, VPN Firewall Management

Power Beam Wireless Devices Ubiquiti UNIFI WIFI Network

VLAN’s and Inter VLAN Routing

Network Monitoring Optimization

Server Host Storage (Implement Maintain):

VMWare, iDRAC ILO

Microsoft Server Infrastructure (Implement Maintain):

Microsoft Windows Servers Operating Systems [Phone Number Removed];

Microsoft Windows Servers AD Environment

User’s, Groups, Group Policies, File Sharing, Print Servers, ADDS, DNS, DHCP

Microsoft Exchange Online Microsoft 365

Endpoints Infrastructure (Implement Maintain):

First Second line end user, desktop peripheral support, installation and configuration

Asset Management Stock control

Maintain and follow ISO, IT, Network Endpoint documentation, policies procedures

Microsoft Windows Updates General Software Updates

Antivirus Encryption software

Server backups using VEEAM Backup software

Provides support with infrastructure projects

Skills Required:

Coordination Analysis;

Liaison Communication;

Excellent client relationship building skills;

High capacity to represent the brand;

High degree of client engagement;

Ability to multitask;

Remain attentive in an often-busy environment;

Be naturally calm and focused;

Be versatile if participation in other types of activity is required;

Change resilient;

Advanced usage of Microsoft Office 365 (Include Excel, Word, PowerPoint Outlook);

A+ | N+;

Computer systems used by the company.

Job Ergonomic Requirements Remuneration/Grading:

Reports to the Operations Manager (Packing) with a dotted reporting line to the Operations Manager (Systems);

General hours of work will be office related, but post office hours may from time to time be applicable (Standby);

Business travelling may be occasionally expected.

Peromnes 9/8 / Paterson C3/ C4

Behavioural Competency Requirements:

Achievement/Results driven;

Flexibility;

Initiative;

Responsible;

Integrity;

Stress tolerance (resilience);

Verbal and written communication;

Conflict management;

Team leadership / People management;

Attention to detail;

Problem solving;

Quality service/work management;

Planning Organising;

Analytical and critical thinker;

Information Seeking.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position