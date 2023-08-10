Senior Java Developer – Cape Town – (contract/perm) – R900k CTC pa at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This retail giant offers an exciting opportunity in the IT money market space where your specialisation in preferably Hybris eCommerce or other eCommerce Platforms and be able to provide technical solutions to enterprise problems, will be challenged. Here is your chance to mentor other developers to allow for a high-performing Hybris team by applying Development principles, as well, being responsible for setting up the design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes.

Requirements:

5 -8 years eCommerce – preferably SAP Hybris Commerce development.

5 -8 years being the senior developer within a development team.

5 -8 years in software development and testing.

5 -8 years of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps.

3 + years in cloud solutions (advantageous).

Diploma /degree in information systems / BSc computer science (or similar).

Clear on ITC, Criminal, qualifications and not under debt review.

JSP, JAVASCRIPT, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, JAVA 8 object-orientation programming skills.

Strong understanding of web services (SOAP AND REST).

Responsibilities:

Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer-facing features.

Analyse and understand and address business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Managers, Business Analysts, and Solution Architects.

Develop and document design and maintain source base.

Create conceptual, logical, and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

Develop solutions according to standards practices practice for front-end, back-end, and integration to other solutions.

Integrate design for maintainability, scalability, and efficiency.

Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

Perform code reviews and recommend improvements.

Adhere to best practices and processes for the team.

