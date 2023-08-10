Senior Qlik Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client is a BI Consulting organisation and elite Qlik Partner that prides itself on creating value for their customers, partners and employees.

This role can be based in Durban or Cape Town, but preferably in Gauteng. The role can be based onsite or remotely, but from a hybrid perspective (available to meet clients or onsite when needed).

As an integral member of our consulting team, a Senior Qlik consultant offers guidance and actionable solutions to our clients in line with the specifications and timelines.

Key overview of responsibilities:

End-to-end delivery of projects, including:

Business Analysis

Technical Analysis

Completion of high-quality blueprints for sign-off by stakeholders

End-to-end project management for delivery of client solutions.

Able to quote delivery timelines accurately, and deliver accordingly

Delivers high-quality solutions independently

Able to deliver solutions through others

Generates new work from existing clients

Self-managed

Understands the company’s offering, and introduces other areas of the data value chain to the client.

More detailed responsibilities:

Business requirements analysis

Meets with stakeholders, gathers, understands, and evaluates their business and business intelligence requirements, manages the client.

Provides consultation on complex projects and acts as a top-level contributor.

Plays a consulting and advisory role, advising customers based on experience.

Documents business requirements accurately and with high quality

Uses the blueprint templates to document business requirements.

Technical Analysis

Liaises with client technical resources to understand the data sources, tables, fields, and logic in source databases required to deliver the business requirements in full.

Documents the technical specification clearly, accurately and with high quality.

Uses the blueprint templates to document the technical specification.

Qlik Environment

Uses expert knowledge of Qlik scripting and front-end capabilities to deliver excellent solutions.

Delivers solutions with solid data models that are robust and future-proof.

Delivers attractive, efficient and intuitive front-ends

Understands complementary technology (e.g. Komment, NPrinting) offered, and knows when to propose these solutions.

Detailed knowledge of NPrinting and Qlik SaaS Reporting Services.

Detailed knowledge of the Qlik SaaS environment (data transfer, spaces, user access, reports, task scheduling and execution)

Detailed knowledge of QMC (streams, user access, task scheduling and execution)

General Technical Skills

Follows and enhances company BI standards and best practices

Excellent troubleshooting ability.

Data Literacy

Highly data literate, and able to communicate complex data in a simple manner.

Able to use the most impactful and compelling visualisations for a given use case.

Able to guide users through the solution clearly, demonstrating excellent knowledge of the subject area, and targeting the unique pain points of the customer.

Excellent data storytelling skills – able to spot trends, and outliers in data, interpret and communicate this effectively.

Project Management

Runs a project from end to end independently from the Business Analysis and Technical Analysis phase through to completion, including training

Interacts with multiple customers and/or team members independently?and effectively

Communicates effectively with multiple stakeholders at all stages of the project, ensuring that red flags are identified early, and progress is communicated regularly.

Leadership

Revenue generator, Generates new work from existing clients

Presents complex information concisely to a variety of audiences

Able to deliver on projects via others.

Qualities

A Qlik Consultant has a variety of traits and characteristics that inspire confidence in the client that they are in the right hands.

Key characteristics:

Clear communicator

Strong organizational skills

Able to deliver through others

Has strong attention to detail

Has excellent problem-solving abilities

Persistent

Takes Accountability and Responsibility for projects

Independent

Respectful to others

Able to juggle multiple projects and customers

Able to prioritize effectively

Performance Measurement

A Qlik Consultant is measured both quantitatively and qualitatively.

Quantitative

Maintains a 75% plus billable rate over the year

Generates additional work through their efforts

Delivers projects on time and within budget

Estimates time to solution delivery accurately

Qualitative

Positive feedback from customers, colleagues and management

Job Requirements

To perform this job successfully, an individual must have shown to perform standard essential duties. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, experience, skill and/or ability expected. Reasonable accommodations may be acceptable.

Personal:

Stay current on tech solutions and enablement

Must have achieved the relevant certifications (Refer to Matrix).

Have a 12-week plan in place that is actioned and monitored regularly

Manage time and workload

Independently plan upcoming work and have planning schedules updated in advance

Keep timesheet billing updated timeously

Maintain an average 75% customer billable number

Ability to work on multiple projects at once, fulfilling different roles on each, while meeting deadlines

Guide and advise

Provide consultation on complex projects and act as a top-level contributor

Collaborate with team members on methodology, design, architecture and best practice

Self-starter who shows initiative in a dynamic work environment

Take ownership of and pride in your work and its impact on the company’s success

Perform with a high level of accuracy and attention to detail

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Business acumen

General knowledge of industry functional areas eg. Operations, Supply Chain, IT, Finance, HR, etc

Project:

Ability to independently manage and execute a project end-to-end from the Business Analysis and Technical Analysis phase through to development, testing, implementation and training

Experience in running a Qlik project, including experience adopting the role of the Consulting Lead on the project by managing project resources, timelines, allocation of tasks, quality delivery and outcomes with the customer and team

Providing regular updates to the customer on project progress

Giving feedback on delivery to the team

Customer:

Ability to generate ongoing work from customers and help implement strategic Qlik/Data path

Effectively able to interact with multiple customers

Act on opportunities that arise and offer solutions

Understand customer problems and find solutions

Understand customer’s current limitations and constraints

Build strong relationships and trust

Talk / Present / Interact at any level (from General Worker to Exec)

Be a trusted partner, not just another 3rd Party

Desired Skills:

BI Consulting

Qlik Consulting

Analysis

Business Intelligence

Data warehousing

Report development

Technical analysis

