LEAD SOFTWARE APPLICATION DEVELOPER (C# .NET MS SQL) –
HYBRID required for a 24 month contract in Pretoria
Minimum Qualifications: NQF 6 National Diploma/ B. Degree: Computer Science/Information
Technology/Information Systems or equivalent qualification with major subjects in software development, Valid
driver’s license (code 8)
Minimum Experience: 5 – 7 years experience as a Software Developer with 2 – 3 years experience as a
Lead/Senior developer. 2 years’ NetCore API. 3 years experience in HTML, JavaScript and jQuery. A Minimum of
3 years of Microsoft SQL server experience. Bootstrap experience. Understanding WSDL integration, DHA
integration, CIPC integration and Banks integration is an added advantage.
Minimum Training: C#, .Net, Microsoft SQL / Microsoft development certification (added advantage), Project
Management (added advantage
Desired Skills:
- .NET Core
- Bootstrap
- HTML
- Microsoft SQL
- Software
- Software Development
- SQL