Software Application Developer – Gauteng Arcadia

LEAD SOFTWARE APPLICATION DEVELOPER (C# .NET MS SQL) –

HYBRID required for a 24 month contract in Pretoria

Minimum Qualifications: NQF 6 National Diploma/ B. Degree: Computer Science/Information

Technology/Information Systems or equivalent qualification with major subjects in software development, Valid

driver’s license (code 8)

Minimum Experience: 5 – 7 years experience as a Software Developer with 2 – 3 years experience as a

Lead/Senior developer. 2 years’ NetCore API. 3 years experience in HTML, JavaScript and jQuery. A Minimum of

3 years of Microsoft SQL server experience. Bootstrap experience. Understanding WSDL integration, DHA

integration, CIPC integration and Banks integration is an added advantage.

Minimum Training: C#, .Net, Microsoft SQL / Microsoft development certification (added advantage), Project

Management (added advantage

Desired Skills:

.NET Core

Bootstrap

HTML

Microsoft SQL

Software

Software Development

SQL

