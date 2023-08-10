Software Developer (C#.NET Developer) at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Mount Edgecombe

Our client, Autolab a division of the South African Sugar Association has a permanent opportunity available for an intermediate Software Developer (C#.NET Developer) based in Mount Edgecombe, KwaZulu- Natal

Autolab develops, maintains, and supports (LIMS and Web) software applications for its sugar industry customers in Southern Africa. They pride themselves on being able to couple technical excellence in software engineering with a strong understanding of customer needs

Duties and Responsibilities:

Design, develop, maintain, implement and support desktop applications using C# and VGL

Design, develop, maintain, implement and support web applications using C#, MVC, .Net Core, HTML, CSS, Angular and Typescript

Administer, configure and support databases (Oracle, MySQL, SQL) by the various Autolab applications. (optional)

Minimum Requirements:

Education and Experience:

Diploma /Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Engineering or Information Systems

3 to 5 years Software Development experience

Knowledge and Skills:

C#

.Net Core

MVC

OOP

SQL

HTML

CSS

Rest API

Angular

Typescript

Remuneration and Benefits:

Market related

Benefits of joining Autolab/SASA Team:

Work in close collaboration with the rest of their highly skilled team

Exposure to desktop applications, cloud, portals, databases

Formal software engineering best practice

Important to Note:

SASA recognizes the need for employers in South Africa to contribute to transformation through active support for the provisions of the Employment Equity Act and Black Economic Empowerment legislation and recognizes the high level of unemployment in our country. Accordingly, the first priority is the provision of employment opportunities to South African nationals. Applications for employment by foreign nationals are considered only in the event that a comprehensive recruitment process has failed to result in the appointment of a suitable South African candidate

Desired Skills:

“Software Developer”

C#

“.NET Developer”

