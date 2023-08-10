Software Developer X3

Aug 10, 2023

KPAs:

  • Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user requirements in Sage X3.
  • SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures.
  • Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems.
  • Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the creation of user requirements specifications.
  • Create, update, etc. custom and personalized reports, data views, forms, workflows, and functionality as scheduled.
  • Work in a team of developers.
  • implement BI policies, procedures and processes.
  • Create and maintain coding standards.
  • Ensure system quality control and integrity.
  • Manage assigned BI projects.
  • Design, develop, test and implement reports and system enhancements.
  • Develop end-user training material for business applications.
  • Update and document technical processes/procedures.
  • Optimization of SQL queries to enhance system performance.
  • Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to meet organizational goals and best practices.
  • Data analysis.

Knowledge / Skills / Abilities

  • Knowledge in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager.
  • Knowledge in VBScript and C# and ASP Classic.
  • Knowledge in software development project management.
  • 3 Years SageX3 application and administration experience is a requirement
  • Sage People 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage
  • Above average development experience in financial environment.
  • Development experience in trade debtors.
  • Knowledge of content management systems is a requirement.
  • Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an advantage.
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and security.
  • Excellent problem-solving skills.
  • Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills.
  • Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average services.
  • Excellent analytical skills. (The ability to back engineer inhouse developed functions.)
  • Excellent numerical understanding

Qualifications & Experience

  • Relevant Tertiary Information Technology or related qualification
  • Financial Management qualification will be an advantage.
  • A minimum of 3 years financial application development experience.
  • A minimum of 5 years’ proven SQL experience.
  • Sage X3 Developers Certification
  • Financial sector experience will be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • X3 Development
  • Financial Applications Development
  • SQL Experience
  • IIS Manager
  • VB.Net
  • C#
  • ASP Classic
  • SSRS
  • Data Analysis

