Software Developer X3

KPAs:
- Design, develop, test and implement new features and changes to current functionality to business applications as per user requirements in Sage X3.
- SQL queries, stored procedures, functions, views, database design, SSRS, and working with data structures.
- Development and monitoring of integration between operational and financial systems.
- Translate business requirements into system functions and features and facilitate the creation of user requirements specifications.
- Create, update, etc. custom and personalized reports, data views, forms, workflows, and functionality as scheduled.
- Work in a team of developers.
- implement BI policies, procedures and processes.
- Create and maintain coding standards.
- Ensure system quality control and integrity.
- Manage assigned BI projects.
- Design, develop, test and implement reports and system enhancements.
- Develop end-user training material for business applications.
- Update and document technical processes/procedures.
- Optimization of SQL queries to enhance system performance.
- Evaluate and recommend changes to business application system requirements to meet organizational goals and best practices.
- Data analysis.
Knowledge / Skills / Abilities
- Knowledge in Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) Manager.
- Knowledge in VBScript and C# and ASP Classic.
- Knowledge in software development project management.
- 3 Years SageX3 application and administration experience is a requirement
- Sage People 300 application and administration experience would be an advantage
- Above average development experience in financial environment.
- Development experience in trade debtors.
- Knowledge of content management systems is a requirement.
- Saleslogix/Infor development experience would be an advantage.
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Windows operating systems, Microsoft Windows server technology and security.
- Excellent problem-solving skills.
- Above average verbal and written communication and listening skills.
- Ability to withstand pressure and provide the organization with above average services.
- Excellent analytical skills. (The ability to back engineer inhouse developed functions.)
- Excellent numerical understanding
Qualifications & Experience
- Relevant Tertiary Information Technology or related qualification
- Financial Management qualification will be an advantage.
- A minimum of 3 years financial application development experience.
- A minimum of 5 years’ proven SQL experience.
- Sage X3 Developers Certification
- Financial sector experience will be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- X3 Development
- Financial Applications Development
- SQL Experience
- IIS Manager
- VB.Net
- C#
- ASP Classic
- SSRS
- Data Analysis