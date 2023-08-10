Software Development Engineer

Our client is in search of an exceptional and enthusiastic Software Developer to become a valuable member of their dynamic Software Application team. If successful, you will be part of a software development team dedicated to creating user applications.

ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Encompasses the subsequent responsibilities, among others:

1.1. Developing application software, with a primary focus on operator-facing, mission-critical software utilized in C2 and ISR systems.

1.2. Assuming ownership of features throughout their lifecycle, from requirements assessment to design, implementation, and testing for both front-end and back-end development.

1.3. Exploring and comprehending new domains and technologies adequately to grasp user requisites and actualize features.

1.4. Assisting in production endeavors concerning application software.

1.5. Playing a pivotal role in producing outputs for projects, which encompass design, testing, documentation, production, and verification components.

1.6. Implementing engineering procedures, plans, and policies pertinent to a specific project.

1.7. Undertaking minor supportive responsibilities within the company, if the situation calls for it.

REQUIREMENTS

2.1. Minimum Qualifications

2.1.1. Possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (BSc) or Engineering (BSc Eng. / BEng).

2.2. Required Skills and Experience

2.2.1. Having 2-3 years of relevant industry or postgraduate experience would be advantageous.

2.2.2. Proficiency in one or more general-purpose programming languages, like C++, C#, or Java.

2.2.3. Proficiency in one or more scripting languages, such as Python, Lua, or Bash.

2.2.4. A comprehensive understanding of object-oriented design and prevalent software patterns.

2.2.5. Experience in collaborating through version control software like Git, Subversion, or Perforce.

2.2.6. Familiarity with working within a team using Agile methods and/or utilizing issue tracking software like Jira.

2.3. Recommended Skills and Experience

2.3.1. Proficiency in modern C++, with a focus on C++11 and subsequent versions.

2.3.2. Advanced expertise in Python.

2.3.3. Mastery of Linux, covering both command-line and desktop interfaces, as well as software development and server administration.

2.3.4. Familiarity with markup languages and their associated technologies, encompassing XML, XSLT, XML Schema, JSON, and YAML.

2.3.5. Possession of a Master’s Degree in Computer Science (MSc) or Engineering (MSc Eng. / MEng).

2.4. General Abilities

2.4.1. Demonstrated ability to swiftly learn and assimilate new information.

2.4.2. Proficiency in collaborative teamwork and contributing effectively to extensive projects.

2.4.3. Capability to operate autonomously.

2.4.4. Strong aptitude for problem-solving.

2.4.5. Elevated standard of English communication skills, both in verbal and written forms.

