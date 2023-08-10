Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client who is reigning high in the automotive space seeks a Solutions Architect someone who has a solid grounding in JEE, Javascript and Typescript. Are you tired of doing the same mundane work and seek a challenge at a company where you have the joys of working from the comfort of your own home from time to time and possible travel overseas aswell?…. Then this is the role for you.
Onsite locations: Midrand, Menlyn and Rosslyn (project dependent)
Essential Skills required:
- Knowledge of document- and output management solutions
- Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns, and IT license management
- A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
- Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required
- Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department.
Do you possess the below experience?
- Relevant IT Degree / Certification
- 5-8 years’ experience in computer business
- Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures
- Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions
- Java Software development background
If you have what it takes below are the some of the duties that the successful candidate would need to carry out:
- Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
- Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
- Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
- Supports license management of all used software
- Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM
- Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions
- Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)
- Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap
- Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists
Is this the role for you…. then make contact with your updated CV and let’s get an application across.
Desired Skills:
- It Architecture
- IT Security knowledge
- Java Software Dev background