Solutions Architect at Sabenza IT

Our client who is reigning high in the automotive space seeks a Solutions Architect someone who has a solid grounding in JEE, Javascript and Typescript. Are you tired of doing the same mundane work and seek a challenge at a company where you have the joys of working from the comfort of your own home from time to time and possible travel overseas aswell?…. Then this is the role for you.

Onsite locations: Midrand, Menlyn and Rosslyn (project dependent)

Essential Skills required:

Knowledge of document- and output management solutions

Knowledge of IT architectures, patterns, and IT license management

A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions

Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required

Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department.

Do you possess the below experience?

Relevant IT Degree / Certification

5-8 years’ experience in computer business

Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures

Extensive experience with document- and output management solutions

Java Software development background

If you have what it takes below are the some of the duties that the successful candidate would need to carry out:

Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level

Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture

Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques

Supports license management of all used software

Ensures license compliance for the product CSDM

Onboards new team members regarding technical aspects of document and output management solutions

Supports the product owner with options regarding future software decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)

Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap

Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists

Is this the role for you…. then make contact with your updated CV and let’s get an application across.

Desired Skills:

It Architecture

IT Security knowledge

Java Software Dev background

Learn more/Apply for this position