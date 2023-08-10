Systems Analyst

We are looking for a Systems Analystwho is passionate about technology and client-centric. As part of our talented consulting team, they will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.

At 5 years’ experience in Business and Systems Analysis experience across a custom software development environment.

Experienced in Agile environment and Agile driven projects.

Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0

Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files

Experience in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers

Understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-driven Development (TDD) approaches for new requirements that require development

Technical experience in Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML.

Knowledge of integration, XML, XSD and how to write a functional spec, Experience with XML and XSD

Experience with APIs

Experience with RDBMS (especially Oracle) and stored procedure

Be able to analyze BRS and produce Functional specifications

Be able work with Sequence Diagrams, Class diagram, ERD, use case diagrams etc.

Desirable:

Experience with PDF generation

Exposure to UML

Contract – 12 Months

Hybrid work model – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

