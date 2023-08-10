Systems Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for a Systems Analystwho is passionate about technology and client-centric. As part of our talented consulting team, they will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.
- At 5 years’ experience in Business and Systems Analysis experience across a custom software development environment.
- Experienced in Agile environment and Agile driven projects.
- Working knowledge of (OAS) Open API specification 2.0 and 3.0
- Able to read and interpret JSON and XML files
- Experience in the documentation of APIs in a consistent and easy to use format for consumers
- Understanding of Behaviour Driven Development (BDD) Test-driven Development (TDD) approaches for new requirements that require development
- Technical experience in Swagger, Stoplight, Confluence/Jira, Microservices Architecture, JSON, XML.
Knowledge of integration, XML, XSD and how to write a functional spec, Experience with XML and XSD
Experience with APIs
Experience with RDBMS (especially Oracle) and stored procedure
Be able to analyze BRS and produce Functional specifications
Be able work with Sequence Diagrams, Class diagram, ERD, use case diagrams etc.
Desirable:
Experience with PDF generation
Exposure to UML
Contract – 12 Months
Hybrid work model – Johannesburg
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML