Systems Developer (SAP FI) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 10, 2023

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate SAP FI with other SAP modules and external systems.
  • Participate in data migration activities and ensure the integrity and accuracy of financial data in the S/4HANA system.
  • Configure and customize SAP FI modules to meet business needs
  • Perform system testing, unit testing, integration testing, and user acceptance testing, to ensure the quality and accuracy of SAP FI configurations.
  • Be able to provide technical support and guidance to the finance team and other stakeholders.
  • Stay abreast of changes in financial regulations and accounting standards, ensuring SAP FI configurations remain compliant with relevant requirements.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FI
  • Data Migration
  • S4

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

