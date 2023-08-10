Vox selects Twoobii for enterprise satellite service

With Twoobii VSAT Access from Vox, end users across South Africa can enjoy seamless voice and data connectivity. With speeds from 2Mbps up to 20Mbps, Twoobii VSAT Access is optimised for off-grid users with no access to mainstream LTE, fibre and microwave networks.

Vox’s solution offers multiple advantages in addition to robust, reliable connectivity. These include rapid deployment and immediate service activation upon installation, plus complete independence from third-party or terrestrial infrastructure. The Twoobii Enterprise solution is complementary to Vox’s consumer satellite service offerings.

With satellite uptime availability at 99,5%, Twoobii VSAT Access is an extremely dependable offering for use either in day-to-day operations, or during emergencies when other systems have been degraded or disrupted.

“We believe that our full-service model represents the future of Smart Satellite Services in South Africa,” explains Theo van Zyl, head of wireless at Vox. “We are delighted to have partnered with Q-KON Africa and to be able to utilise their Twoobii solution. By using this next-generation platform and gaining access to high-throughput satellites, we can deliver the connectivity, speed and value our customers expect.”

Twoobii’s full-service offering includes equipment repair and replacement, support services and managed internet over satellite access. It has been engineered as the ideal back-up to existing terrestrial services, and to be almost infinitely scalable, thereby allowing businesses to connect multiple remote branches into their networks.

Kathleen Janse van Rensburg, product manager for satellite at Vox, expands on the advantages of Twoobii VSAT Access. “Compatibility with SD-WAN, Layer 2, Layer 3 and bespoke enterprise solutions makes Twoobii ideal for use as an underlay to SD-WAN and the public Cloud. Not only does Twoobii offer low contention, but the fact that all business traffic lands in South Africa, makes this the perfect business broadband solution, no matter where branches are located.”

Hendrik Bezuidenhout, account director: key accounts for Q-KON Africa and Twoobii, says: “The success of our partnership with Vox underlines the suitability of our Twoobii Smart Satellite Services as a white label solution for satellite connectivity providers. By leveraging the power of Twoobii in this way, Vox can now deliver an exceptional B2B offering under their Twoobii VSAT Access brand.

“The success of Vox has been built on their multi-vendor model, and Q-KON Africa is delighted to be able to add to their continued growth as they recruit more corporate and enterprise customers.”

Dawie de Wet, group CEO of Q-KON Africa, points out that Twoobii’s Smart Satellite features such as content aware billing, advanced quality-of-service and customer centric integrations with 100% all-Africa signal coverage with voice and point-of-sale (PoS) services optimised, makes Twoobii the ideal solution for a wide range of industries, including retail, hospitality and the tourism sector. Engineering support will be provided by Q-KON Africa, using full end-to-end access to ensure optimum customer service delivery.