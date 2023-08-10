Westcon-Comstor unwraps local iteration of NetApp Partner Sphere program

Westcon-Comstor is working with NetApp to introduce the Partner Sphere Partner Program in the South African market.

As a participant in the NetApp Partner Sphere Program, Westcon-Comstor is shrink-wrapping a new partner-centric engagement model for local partners. The programme aims to meet the continually evolving needs of resellers and their customers as they drive digital transformation and enable successful business outcomes.

“With our shared commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions, Westcon-Comstor is excited to join hands with NetApp in introducing the Partner Sphere Program to the South African market,” said Dorio Bowes, Comstor director at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa. “This programme empowers us to unlock greater opportunities, expand our services portfolio, and provide our customers with transformative cloud-first and flash solutions. We are thrilled to collaborate with NetApp in shaping the future of the IT landscape in South Africa.”

As a Partner Sphere Program participant, Westcon-Comstor’s resellers stand to benefit from measurable and predictable paths to success. The programme’s simplified, flexible, progressive tiering with clear criteria enables the distributor to help partners increase value and grow with NetApp through clearly defined paths to success.

Participating in the NetApp Partner Sphere Program, resellers can leverage a range of benefits, including co-selling, co-marketing, services, collaboration, and enablement.

“Partner programmes are central to the success of the distribution ecosystem, and this collaboration with NetApp is just further evidence that while we are a distributor who always thinks local, we continue to strive to act global. Ensuring our partners can enhance customer value and drive accelerated growth,” says Bowes.