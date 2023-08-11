Agile Product Owner at Parvana Recruitment

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Align product roadmaps with strategic goals in collaboration with internal customers.

Lead Agile Scrum ceremonies, including daily Scrums, PI planning, Sprint planning, and retrospectives.

Define backlog items (epics, features, user stories, pointing) for Agile software development.

Prioritise stories, epics, and themes based on value and product strategy alignment.

Manage and maintain a prioritised backlog of user stories for implementation.

Collaborate with stakeholders throughout development stages.

Enhance team understanding of customer journey in feature requests and stories.

Over 6 years of experience in IT project management.

A minimum of 4 years of experience as an Agile Product Owner.

Successfully managed and collaborated with multiple agile teams for at least 2 years.

Possess a comprehension and hands-on experience with various Agile methodologies.

Skilled in working seamlessly with cross-functional teams to achieve shared objectives.

Exceptional communication, presentation, and leadership abilities.

Proficient in stakeholder management and meeting their expectations.

Familiarity with or experience in a SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) environment.

