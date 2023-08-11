Application Architect (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking an Application Architect who has designed and overseen the development of high-quality, scalable, and efficient mobile applications using React Native framework.

You will work closely with cross-functional teams, including product managers, designers, and developers, to architect and deliver robust mobile solutions that meet the business requirements and user needs. Your expertise in API Integration, React Native, mobile app design patterns and development will be crucial in driving the technical direction and ensuring the successful delivery of mobile applications.

What you’ll be doing

Architect and design scalable and maintainable mobile applications using React Native framework.

Collaborate with product managers, designers, and developers to gather requirements and translate them into technical specifications and architectural designs.

Lead the development team in implementing best practices and coding standards for React Native mobile app development.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to developers, promoting knowledge sharing and continuous learning.

Conduct code reviews to ensure code quality, adherence to architectural principles, and performance optimization.

Collaborate with backend developers and API teams to define and integrate APIs for seamless app functionality.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and advancements in React Native and mobile app development, and evaluate their potential impact on the application architecture.

Identify and mitigate technical risks, ensuring the successful delivery of projects within the defined timelines and quality standards.

Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues and performance bottlenecks in collaboration with the development team.

Collaborate with QA Engineers to define and implement effective testing strategies and ensure high-quality deliverables.

Participate in Agile development processes, including sprint planning, backlog grooming, and daily stand-up meetings.

Technical Requirements:

Strong experience in architecting and developing mobile applications using React Native framework.

Solid understanding of React Native components, lifecycle, and mobile app architecture patterns.

Proficiency in JavaScript/TypeScript and its modern frameworks/libraries (such as React, React Native, Redux, Mobx, React Query, Jest, Detox).

Deep knowledge of mobile app development best practices, performance optimization, and security considerations.

Experience with integrating mobile applications with backend APIs and services.

Familiarity with hybrid mobile app development approaches and frameworks.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to propose innovative solutions to complex technical challenges.

Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively with cross-functional teams.

Experience in leading and mentoring development teams.

Experience applying DevOps principles technical practices to improve software delivery performanc

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Degree/Diploma

Please note this a hybrid position based in Johannesburg

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

