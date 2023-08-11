Application Support Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A market-leading South African ISP is looking for a Application Support Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Purpose:

The Application Support Specialise provides expert support to end users to identify and resolve business and technical issues on all application.

They have a deep understanding of the inner workings of the company systems.

They are also expected to provide effective feedback to all users to resolve issues in hours, if not possible in hours’ drive the issue to resolution.

Key Responsibilities:

Perform first triage on all tickets logged to identify and assessing issues on all existing and new applications and software used in Development, this includes:

Resolve tickets as quickly as possible, but also understand the root cause to avoid re-occurrence, communicate back to end user in SLA, train where necessary, if development is required, ensure issue is understood and resolved, and tested, facilitate service transition to avoid key man dependencies. Team must be always aligned with updated knowledge base areas.

Monitor system health, manage fallout, record daily checklist, report issues and drive incidents according to process.

Work with cross functional teams from various departments to resolve issues.

Writing reports, document root causes, support guides and any artifacts required to keep knowledge retained.

Drive reduction of fallout, ticket volumes and dispute and rejection ratios.

Manage user creation and attestation of all users on all systems.

Support ISP with integration requirements and test data.

Facilitate escalations with speed and accuracy.

Support any technical product creation and product migrations.

Facilitate seamless month end and debit order runs.

Continuously challenge SLA to the minimum to ensure optimal customer experience and same day activation.

Demonstrate effective communication to all stakeholders on issues, calls, and escalations (what is the problem, how the problem was resolved, what needs to happen next).

Drive cost reduction to a minimum.

Facilitate and drive retro actions to improve team performance and metrics.

Eager to own and support any application used in development

Qualifications:

Suitable tertiary qualification.

Salesforce Certificate in Administration and Advance Administration.

Experience:

Previous experience as Application Support Specialist or similar role.

SQL scripting, understanding API’s.

Willing to work after hours and weekends.

Knowledge:

Understand IT management and software development.

Telecommunication experience will be advantageous.

Systems & Proficiency:

MS suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook)

SQL

Salesforce

Will be measured on:

Ticket and fallout volumes.

SLA of tickets.

Dispute and rejection ratios.

360 reviews.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Application Support Specialist

Salesforce

SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position